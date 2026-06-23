ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Flag Pakistan’s History Of Harbouring Terrorists, Hiding Bin Laden

US Vice President JD Vance, right, meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen near Lucerne in Switzerland on Sunday ( AP )

Washington: Two Republican senators flagged histories of Qatar and Pakistan of “harbouring terrorists” against the backdrop of US Vice President J D Vance’s remarks professing “love” for Islamabad.

“It should be clear to everybody by now who our friends really are. Qatar and Pakistan have long histories of harbouring terrorists, and right now they seem far more invested in propping up Iran’s decades-long terror campaign than achieving a meaningful peace," Senator Rick Scott said in a post on X on Monday.

The Florida senator’s remarks came against the backdrop of Vance’s “we love Pakistan” remark in Switzerland, where he, along with leaders from Pakistan and Qatar, were negotiating technical details of a peace deal with Iran.

"There is still room for a workable agreement that benefits everyone. HOWEVER, what everybody needs to get through their heads here is that there is ZERO chance Iran comes out of this able to build a nuclear weapon," Scott said. Senator Tim Sheehy from Montana, in an interview to Fox News, also flagged the role of Pakistan in sheltering Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.