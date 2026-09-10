ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Demand Action Against Three India-Based Companies For Data 'Theft'

Washington: A bipartisan group of US Senators have written to the Trump administration seeking action against three India-based companies that allegedly hacked and stole data from thousands of Americans and US companies.

Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Republican Pat Harrigan, have urged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to take action against Sunkissed Organic Pvt Ltd, BellTrox Ltd, and CyberRoot Ltd, contending that they hacked and stole data from thousands of Americans and US companies.

“Several India-based cyber-mercenary groups have spent more than 15 years conducting targeted espionage against US citizens, businesses and the lawyers representing them,” Wyden, Harrigan and Whitehouse wrote to Lutnick.

According to investigations by Reuters and The Citizen Lab, these companies conducted widespread hacking campaigns targeting private equity firms, pharmaceutical companies, and more than 1,000 attorneys across major US law firms to manipulate ongoing litigation, the Senators said.

There is evidence that these groups operated at the behest of the Qatari government, targeting opponents of Qatar’s World Cup bid and the family of a former Republican chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, they said.