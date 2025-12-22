ETV Bharat / international

US Senator Urges Military Action If Hamas, Hezbollah Remained Armed

Jerusalem: US Senator Lindsey Graham called on Sunday for renewed military action against Hamas and Hezbollah if they fail to disarm and accused the Palestinian Islamist group of consolidating its power in Gaza. The Republican politician, on a visit to Israel, is a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump.

Beginning in October, a fragile ceasefire has so far halted two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip despite both sides trading accusations of truce violations. A separate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah also came into effect in November 2024 after more than a year of hostilities, though Israel continues to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory.

Israel has made dismantling the arsenals of both groups, allies of its arch-foe Iran, a key condition for any lasting peace. "It's imperative we come up with a plan quickly, put Hamas on a time clock, give them a period of time to achieve the goal of disarmament," Graham said at a press conference during his visit.

"And if you don't, I would encourage President Trump to unleash Israel to go finish off Hamas." "It's a long, brutal war, but you cannot be successful anywhere in the region until you deliver in dealing Hamas out of the future of Gaza and disarming them," Graham added, insisting that the second stage of the truce would fail if Hamas remains armed.

"Ninety days after the ceasefire, they are consolidating power in Gaza," Graham said. He also called for military engagement against Hezbollah if it too does not surrender its weapons. "If Hezbollah refuses to give up their heavy weapons, down the road we should engage in military operations working with Lebanon, Israel and the United States, where we fly with Israel... to take Hezbollah out," Graham said.

