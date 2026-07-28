ETV Bharat / international

US Senator Renews Push For Green Card Bill

Washington: A Democratic Senator has made a fresh bid to push a bill to provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency for millions of long-term US residents, including H-1B visa holders. California Senator Alex Padilla on Monday reiterated support for his 'Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929' bill, first introduced last year.

The bill seeks to provide a "commonsense" fix to the US' "outdated" immigration system to counter President Donald Trump's “systemic attacks” on migrants across the country. The legislation also seeks to allow long-term US residents to apply for permanent residency if they have lived in the country continuously for at least seven years before filing the application.

"A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration's cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants," Padilla said.

"Since then, President Trump's campaign of fear has only escalated, with families living under constant uncertainty despite having built their lives in this country.

"Congress cannot continue to ignore millions of long-term residents who contribute to our economy and communities every day. It's past time to modernise our immigration laws and create a fair pathway to lawful permanent residency,” he said.

The proposed legislation, if enacted, would provide a much-needed pathway to green cards for more than eight million people, including Dreamers (undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children), forcibly displaced individuals (Temporary Protected Status holders), children of long-term visa holders, essential workers, and highly skilled professionals such as H-1B visa holders, who have been waiting years for employment-based green cards.