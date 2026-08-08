ETV Bharat / international

US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions Bill That Seeks 100% Tariffs On India, Four others

Washington: The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.

The bill, renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved by the Senate by an 86-11 vote. It allows President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from countries that are top five importers of Russian oil and gas. At present, China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia are top five importers of oil and gas from Russia.

In addition to Russia sanctions, the bill would extend till 2031 the expiration date of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which penalises companies that invest in Iran’s energy sector.

The bipartisan bill was championed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal. After Graham’s sudden death following a trip to Kyiv, leaders across the aisle moved with renewed vigour to ensure passage of the bill and honour the late Senator’s legacy as an ally of Ukraine.

“This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia’s economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy,” said Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who was appointed to his seat after his death.