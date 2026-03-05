ETV Bharat / international

'No One Wants To Fight For Israel' | Watch: US Marine Veteran Dragged Out Of Senate Subcommittee Protesting US-Israeli War

Brian McGinnis, a protester dressed in a military uniform, disrupts a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

New Delhi: "Israel is the reason for this war, America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel". These words by an ex-Marine protester, Brian McGinnis, in an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing in the US Senate on Wednesday led him to be dragged out forcefully. Multiple videos shared on social media shows McGinnis resisting arrest for disruptive behaviour and grabbing onto a doorway as the officers and a Republican senator Tim Sheehy tried to drag him out of the room. The video shows McGinnis standing up and shouting during the Senate Armed Services hearing, and police officers immediately grabbing him and trying to remove him from the room. McGinnis was protesting the US military campaign in Iran, shouting, "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!" The officers pulled McGinnis toward the exit as he violently resisted them and grabbed onto a doorway while they were trying to pull him out.