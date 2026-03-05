'No One Wants To Fight For Israel' | Watch: US Marine Veteran Dragged Out Of Senate Subcommittee Protesting US-Israeli War
Multiple videos show Brian McGinnis standing and shouting during the Senate Armed Services hearing.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 8:24 AM IST
New Delhi: "Israel is the reason for this war, America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel". These words by an ex-Marine protester, Brian McGinnis, in an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing in the US Senate on Wednesday led him to be dragged out forcefully.
Multiple videos shared on social media shows McGinnis resisting arrest for disruptive behaviour and grabbing onto a doorway as the officers and a Republican senator Tim Sheehy tried to drag him out of the room.
The video shows McGinnis standing up and shouting during the Senate Armed Services hearing, and police officers immediately grabbing him and trying to remove him from the room.
Protester, Three Capitol Police Officers Treated For Injuries After Scuffle In Senate Hearing Room— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) March 5, 2026
Know more🔗:- https://t.co/OdCEEd01wr #Washington #Senate #USCapitolPolice #USIranWar #USIranTensions pic.twitter.com/I7LNXfyYyh
McGinnis was protesting the US military campaign in Iran, shouting, "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!"
The officers pulled McGinnis toward the exit as he violently resisted them and grabbed onto a doorway while they were trying to pull him out.
Montana Senator Tim Sheehy, a member of the Armed Services panel who is a former Navy SEAL, ran over to assist and pull the protester's arm off the door as other protesters yelled that McGinnis's hand was stuck.
Later, McGinnis and three US Capitol Police officers were treated for injuries. McGinnis who lives in North Carolina was arrested and faces three counts of assaulting a police officer and three counts of resisting arrest and unlawful demonstration, the Capitol Police said in a statement, according to Associated Press.
"This afternoon, an unruly man who started to illegally protest during a hearing put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officer's attempts to remove him from the room," Capitol Police said in a statement.
McGinnis "got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room," the statement read and added that he was treated for his injuries. Sheehy said in a statement on social media that he was trying to "de-escalate" the situation.
Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.— Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 4, 2026
This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he… https://t.co/MU1THo8fKA
"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one," Sheehy said. "I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."
A video posted on an X account under the name Brian McGinnis appears to show the same man standing outside the Capitol on Wednesday morning before the hearing. The account's description says he is a "Green Party Candidate for US Senate."
He says in the video that he was "here in DC trying to speak out against the Senate" to ask them about sending the country into war. "Anyone who feels disillusioned and betrayed by our government, you are not alone," he says in the video.