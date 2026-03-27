ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary Rubio Will Try To Sell Iran War To Skeptical G7 Diplomats After Trump Insults Allies

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in France to meet his Group of Seven counterparts on Friday after President Donald Trump attacked NATO countries over a reluctance or refusal to take part in the Iran war, a conflict that some of America’s closest allies have met with deep scepticism.

Rubio will have a hard time trying to sell the other top diplomats from G7 countries on the U.S. strategy for the Iran conflict, to which almost all nations have raised objections. Trump’s vitriolic comments about NATO during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday will make it an even tougher task. Of the G7 nations — besides the U.S. — Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy are members of the transatlantic military alliance. Japan is the only one that is not.

Rubio left Washington for the G7 meeting outside Paris just hours after Trump complained bitterly about NATO countries not stepping up to help the U.S. and Israel in the Iran war. “We are very disappointed with NATO because NATO has done absolutely nothing,” Trump said.

Rubio has work to do to smooth things over with allies like those in Europe who have faced criticism or outright threats from Trump and others in his administration. The Europeans are still smarting over Trump's earlier demands to take over Greenland from NATO ally Denmark and are concerned about U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The conflict in the Middle East has added another point of tension.

“Frankly, I think countries around the world, even those that are out there complaining about this a little bit, should actually be grateful that the United States has a president that’s willing to confront a threat like this,” Rubio said at the Cabinet meeting.

Trump has complained about lack of support from allies

Asked by reporters about the reception he was expecting to get, Rubio said before his flight to France that he was looking forward to gathering with his G7 counterparts and that “we’re going to have great meetings.”

He later posted on X that he would be meeting in France with "world leaders about the security concerns we share around the world and opportunities to address the situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Trump has complained that he has not been able to rally support behind his war of choice in Iran and that NATO and most other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran's chokehold has disrupted oil shipments and pushed up energy prices.

“We’re there to protect NATO, to protect them from Russia. But they’re not there to protect us,” Trump said Thursday. He later added: “I never thought we needed them. I was more doing a test.”