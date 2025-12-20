ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary Rubio Says Won't Force Deal On Ukraine As Europeans Join Miami Talks

Miami: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday promised not to force Ukraine into any agreement to end Russia's invasion as European allies joined fresh talks in Miami. The weekend talks come as President Vladimir Putin in an annual news conference vowed to press ahead with his military offensive in Ukraine, hailing battlefield gains nearly four years into his war.

President Donald Trump's envoys have pressed a plan in which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, but Kyiv will likely be expected to surrender some territory, a prospect resented by many Ukrainians. But Rubio said that ultimately both sides had to agree to a deal. "There's no peace deal unless Ukraine agrees to it," Rubio told a news conference in Washington.

"This whole narrative that we're trying to force something on Ukraine is silly," Rubio said. "We can't force Ukraine to make a deal. We can't force Russia to make a deal. They have to want to make a deal." Rubio said he may join talks in Miami, his hometown, on Saturday. Trump's global envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are leading the talks, which will include top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov as well as top officials from Britain, France and Germany.

Russian officials -- reportedly including Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev -- and US officials are expected to meet separately in Florida over the weekend. Umerov said on social media that he had briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky after the Miami talks. "We agreed with our American partners on further steps and the continuation of joint work in the near future," he wrote.

"We are acting clearly in line with the priorities defined by the president: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term." The talks are part of a flurry of winter diplomacy in sunny Miami. Witkoff and Kushner are also holding talks on the Gaza ceasefire with officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Trump has made ending the Ukraine and Gaza wars the centerpiece of his second-term effort to be a self-proclaimed "president of peace." But resolving the situation in Ukraine has, by his own admission, proved far harder than he expected.

