US Secretary Of State Rubio Travels To Philippines For ASEAN, QUAD Meetings
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also meet with senior government officials from Indo-Pacific countries.
By PTI
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has left for the Philippines for ASEAN meetings, where he will also hold discussions with ministers from the Quad group. The Quad ministerial in Manila this week will be the second meeting in two months.
The last Quad ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi in May and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Rubio. Rubio departed for Manila from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near here on Sunday evening.
“Looking forward to joining @SecRubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, our Quad partners are essential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.
Last week, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio will travel to Manila from July 19-23 to attend the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The Secretary of State will also meet with senior government officials from Indo-Pacific countries, he said. Rubio's visit advances a clear US priority: a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security, and prosperity for the region and for the American people, Pigott said.
“Secretary Rubio will use this trip to demonstrate the tangible results of the US-ASEAN partnership and to deepen the United States' comprehensive partnership with the Philippines,” the State Department spokesman said.
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