ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary Of State Rubio Travels To Philippines For ASEAN, QUAD Meetings

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has left for the Philippines for ASEAN meetings, where he will also hold discussions with ministers from the Quad group. The Quad ministerial in Manila this week will be the second meeting in two months.

The last Quad ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi in May and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Rubio. Rubio departed for Manila from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near here on Sunday evening.

“Looking forward to joining @SecRubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, our Quad partners are essential,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Last week, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio will travel to Manila from July 19-23 to attend the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting.