ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit India From May 23-26

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to further cooperation in the fields of trade, defence and energy. This will be his first visit to India. The Department of State announced the visit that would take Rubio to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

“Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. The Secretary will discuss energy, security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, Pigott said.

Rubio will travel to India from Sweden, where he will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting on May 22. Meanwhile, the US embassy in New Delhi said that India will host a meeting of the "Quad" group, which includes Australia, Japan and the United States.

The embassy said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would attend the meeting and that it looked forward to welcoming him "for his first visit to India, ministerial Quad meetings, high level engagements, and celebrating 250 years of America".