ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Begin 4-Day India Visit On Saturday With Pitstop In Kolkata

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) speaks with journalists during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22, 2026. ( AFP )

Kolkata: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to arrive in India on Saturday on a four-day diplomatic tour, with Kolkata marking the first leg of his visit that carries considerable political and historical resonance.

Rubio’s visit to the eastern metropolis will be the first by a US secretary of state in 14 years and comes weeks after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal following the recent assembly elections.

Rubio will become the first US secretary of state to set foot in Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited the city in May 2012.

During that high-profile visit, Clinton met then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the historic Writers' Buildings in a formal engagement that extended beyond an hour.

Notably, Banerjee's administration too had only recently come to power after ending the Left Front's uninterrupted 34-year rule in Bengal.

According to sources in the US Consulate, Rubio is expected to arrive in Kolkata from Sweden around 7 am and visit Mother House, the headquarters of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa.