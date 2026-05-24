US-Iran Deal Likely To Be Announced Later Today: Rubio In Delhi
Rubio said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz,
Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said an announcement was possible later in the day on a deal with Iran that could formally end the West Asia war.
Addressing a joint press briefing alongside the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, he said,” I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.
Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the US-Israeli attack. The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon", he added.
The emerging agreement has quickly met criticism from usual supporters of Trump, including Senator Ted Cruz and Mike Pompeo, Trump's secretary of state in his first term. Asked about the criticism, Rubio said, "No one has been stronger" among US presidents against Iran by launching the war, codenamed Epic Fury.
"When this conflict began with Iran, the goals were outlined; they were very simple, they were very clear, we were going to destroy their navy, which was done," he said.
Rubio said the United States also aimed to "significantly reduce" Iran's ability to fire ballistic missiles and to "do damage to the defence-industrial base" of the country. "Those were the objectives of Epic Fury. Those objectives were achieved," Rubio said.
His remarks came after President Donald Trump said a proposal that included opening the Strait of Hormuz had been "largely negotiated". Jaishankar, in his remarks, said that India and the United States continue to maintain regular engagement and strategic coordination across a broad range of sectors.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a key engagement in the ongoing high-level US-India diplomatic dialogue. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides.
Jaishankar was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials, while Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the visiting American delegation.
During his meeting with Rubio, the External Affairs Minister said that discussions were held on developments in West Asia, the Indian subcontinent and East Asia, along with deliberations related to his recent visit to the Caribbean region.
Rubio described the first day of his visit as "fantastic" and emphasised that India and the United States are not just allies but "strategic allies". He said that this "strategic partnership" is what sets the US-India relationship apart. He added that this "extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world".
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