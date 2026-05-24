ETV Bharat / international

US-Iran Deal Likely To Be Announced Later Today: Rubio In Delhi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a bilateral meeting with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, unseen, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Sunday ( PTI )

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said an announcement was possible later in the day on a deal with Iran that could formally end the West Asia war.

Addressing a joint press briefing alongside the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, he said,” I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the US-Israeli attack. The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon", he added.

The emerging agreement has quickly met criticism from usual supporters of Trump, including Senator Ted Cruz and Mike Pompeo, Trump's secretary of state in his first term. Asked about the criticism, Rubio said, "No one has been stronger" among US presidents against Iran by launching the war, codenamed Epic Fury.

"When this conflict began with Iran, the goals were outlined; they were very simple, they were very clear, we were going to destroy their navy, which was done," he said.

Rubio said the United States also aimed to "significantly reduce" Iran's ability to fire ballistic missiles and to "do damage to the defence-industrial base" of the country. "Those were the objectives of Epic Fury. Those objectives were achieved," Rubio said.