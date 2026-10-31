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Quad Delivering Results For People In Indo-Pacific: Rubio

Rubio met EAM Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta.

marco rubio host Quad summit
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and others pose for a group picture during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Atlanta on Saturday. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST

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Updated : October 31, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST

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Washington: Foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US met in Atlanta on Saturday and reviewed progress in turning shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific region amid plans to host a Quad leaders' summit in the Philippines next month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

“I was pleased to meet with my Quad counterparts in Atlanta and discuss the real progress we have made in turning our shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said in a post on X.

“As our nations continue building reliable and open supply chains, supporting next-generation technologies, increasing maritime cooperation, and securing critical minerals, the United States, Australia, India, and Japan are delivering results for our people and the nations in the region,” Rubio said.

This was the third Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting held this year. Earlier, the ministers met in New Delhi in May and in Manila in July.

Moves are underway to convene a Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN-East Asian Summits in mid-November.

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Last Updated : October 31, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST

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