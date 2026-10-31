Quad Delivering Results For People In Indo-Pacific: Rubio
Rubio met EAM Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta.
By PTI
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Washington: Foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US met in Atlanta on Saturday and reviewed progress in turning shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific region amid plans to host a Quad leaders' summit in the Philippines next month.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.
“I was pleased to meet with my Quad counterparts in Atlanta and discuss the real progress we have made in turning our shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said in a post on X.
At the closing @G20org Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, I made clear to our partners that secure supply chains are essential for growth. Critical trade routes including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb Strait must remain secure and open to commerce. And we must continue to strengthen and expand critical mineral supply chains to protect our future.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 31, 2026
“As our nations continue building reliable and open supply chains, supporting next-generation technologies, increasing maritime cooperation, and securing critical minerals, the United States, Australia, India, and Japan are delivering results for our people and the nations in the region,” Rubio said.
This was the third Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting held this year. Earlier, the ministers met in New Delhi in May and in Manila in July.
Moves are underway to convene a Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN-East Asian Summits in mid-November.
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