US Secretary Rubio Extends Republic Day Greeting To India, Praises Quad Connect

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts.

He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad. The US leader extended a special message to India on the country's Republic Day, commemorated on January 26.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.