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US Says Underwater Drone 'Malfunctioned' After Iran Claimed Capture

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they seized a US drone at the "entrance to the Strait of Hormuz in a complex intelligence and operational action

US Says Underwater Drone 'Malfunctioned' After Iran Claimed Capture
This image provided by Sepahnews, the official website of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, shows what Iran's navy and state television described as a captured U.S. military underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, Tuesday (AP)
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By AFP

Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: The US military said Tuesday that one of its underwater drones "malfunctioned" after Iran said its forces captured an American unmanned submarine in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"An underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day ago. It was surveying regional waters in support of ongoing operations," US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said, without mentioning whether the device was seized by Iran.

US Says Underwater Drone 'Malfunctioned' After Iran Claimed Capture (IRIB/AFP)

"The defective drone was an older model that neither collected sensitive data nor carried any classified sonar or radar equipment," Hawkins added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had earlier said they seized a US drone at the "entrance to the Strait of Hormuz in a complex intelligence and operational action," describing it as "one of the most modern, unmanned, and smart submarines" operated by US forces.

Iran has maintained a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports, since the outbreak of the war in late February, while the US has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

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TAGGED:

IRAN CAPTURE US DRONE
IRAN WAR

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