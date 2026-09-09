ETV Bharat / international

US Says Underwater Drone 'Malfunctioned' After Iran Claimed Capture

This image provided by Sepahnews, the official website of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, shows what Iran's navy and state television described as a captured U.S. military underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, Tuesday ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: The US military said Tuesday that one of its underwater drones "malfunctioned" after Iran said its forces captured an American unmanned submarine in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "An underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day ago. It was surveying regional waters in support of ongoing operations," US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said, without mentioning whether the device was seized by Iran. US Says Underwater Drone 'Malfunctioned' After Iran Claimed Capture (IRIB/AFP)