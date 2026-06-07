ETV Bharat / international

US Says Shot Down Iran Drones As War Reaches 100th Day

First responders inspect damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs on June 7, 2026. ( AFP )

Tehran: The United States said it shot down a pair of Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz, as the Middle East war reached its 100th day on Sunday with no end in sight. The milestone came as mediator Pakistan delivered a message to Iran's supreme leader following weeks of indirect negotiations punctuated by tit-for-tat threats and sporadic exchanges of fire.

Efforts to turn a ceasefire into a lasting settlement have repeatedly stalled, while the war has rattled global markets and increased domestic pressure on US President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections. The uncertainty is weighing on everyday Iranians too, with fitness trainer Elaheh from Ahvaz telling AFP: "I really have gone numb."

"Daily life? It's a joke. Everything is horrible. We only try to survive," the 32-year-old added, pointing to rising prices. Farhad, a 35-year-old chef, also said life was becoming "increasingly difficult", noting economic hardship had set in even before the war.

"Things that just a few months ago you might have considered buying have now become dreams and fairy tales," he told AFP.

Pakistan mediation

But there were signs of fresh diplomatic efforts over the weekend, with Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi visiting Tehran. Naqvi said upon his arrival Saturday that he would deliver a "special letter" from Pakistani army chief to Iran's supreme leader, as well as a message from the prime minister "regarding the current situation", according to Iranian state television.

"I think it's a very important message," said Naqvi, a frequent visitor to Iran. Pakistani military leader Syed Asim Munir has played a key role in mediating between Iran and the US following an initial round of direct negotiations in Islamabad.

Also on Saturday, Lebanese army chief Rodolphe Haykal travelled to Pakistan for his own talks with Munir, as Beirut also seeks a permanent end to the parallel conflict playing out on its soil between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Iran insists Lebanon be included in any agreement to end the regional war, and a source with knowledge of Haykal's visit said it was "linked to the Pakistani mediation" between Tehran and Washington.

'Deadlock'