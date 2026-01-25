ETV Bharat / international

US Says Russia, Ukraine Took 'Big Step', Will Meet Again Next Week

A paramedic gives first aid to a resident who was injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Abu Dhabi: Ukraine and Russia agreed on Saturday to hold a second round of US-brokered direct peace talks next weekend after a two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi, despite Ukrainian complaints negotiations were undermined by a barrage of deadly strikes. The trilateral talks in the UAE will resume on February 1, a US official said, adding: "I think getting everyone together was a big step.

"I think it's a confirmation of the fact that, number one, a lot of progress has been made to date in really defining the details needed to get to a conclusion." Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are last known to have met face-to-face in Istanbul last summer, in talks that ended only in deals to exchange captured soldiers.

This week was the first time they have faced each other to talk about a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the nearly four-year war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "a lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive".

On the eve of day two, Russian drones and missiles cut off millions from electricity in sub-zero temperatures. Kyiv accused Moscow of undermining the negotiations by launching yet another "night of Russian terror". AFP journalists saw people running through the streets to find shelter as explosions lit up the night sky over the capital Kyiv.

After another sleepless night, weary Kyiv residents had little hope for a breakthrough in the nearly four-year war. "They'll just say that everything is fine, that again, nothing has been agreed, and again there will be rockets," said Anastasia Tolkachov, who had to spend a night in a car park.

- 'Again and again' -

A United Arab Emirates government spokesperson said the meetings, which involved top military officers from both sides, were held in a "constructive and positive atmosphere". The talks focused on "outstanding elements of the US-proposed peace framework as well as confidence-building measures", the spokesperson said.

According to Zelensky, "the central focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war". Both warring sides say the fate of territory in the eastern Donbas region is the main unresolved issue in the search for a settlement.

Over a million people in Kyiv and Chernigiv were left without electricity in sub-zero temperatures due to Russian strikes. About half of Kyiv's apartment blocks were cut off from heating, Ukrainian authorities said.