ETV Bharat / international

US Says Lower Oil Prices, Not Iran's Nuclear Program, Are Now Top Priority In War

Iranians enjoy the seashore as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: The top US priority now in the Iran war is no longer its nuclear program but to bring gasoline prices down for American consumers, the vice president said Thursday, with the Treasury Secretary adding that new economic punishment to wear down Tehran is imminent. The comments by Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent illustrate the powerful leverage Tehran has gained by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon -- consistently touted by President Donald Trump as his main reason for the war -- now takes a back seat to getting oil flowing again freely through the strait, Vance said on Fox News.

Vance's comments underscored the stark reality that the war now centers on control of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical fuel supply conduit that was open before Trump started the war along with Israel in late February.

Iran has all but shut it down in retaliation and thus found a crucial bargaining chip against Trump as he struggles to find a way out of the war and shies away from resuming large-scale attacks.

The 80-year-old president's approval rating is plummeting, the war is unpopular among Americans and midterm elections are approaching in November. Republicans fear Trump and the war, which has caused gasoline prices to soar, will cost them their control of Congress.

"I know that oil is down today and it's way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict," Vance said on Fox News. "That's goal number one -- keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country." "And then obviously goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," he added.

- 'Low-keying it' -

The vice president has been among the members of the administration most skeptical of the offensive launched against Iran in late February. These remarks, however, appear to confirm the more cautious approach now favored by the US president, which involves maintaining strong economic pressure on Iran by blockading its ports and preventing it from selling oil.