ETV Bharat / international

US Says It Destroyed 16 Mine-Laying Vessels As Iran Threatens To Block Gulf Oil Exports

A man passes in front of a destroyed building that housed a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a non-bank financial institution run by Hezbollah, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: The U.S. military said it took out multiple Iranian vessels Tuesday as the Islamic Republic vowed to block the region's oil exports and concerns grew about the country's threats to stop tankers from using a waterway through which 20% of the world’s oil is shipped.

The U.S. destroyed 16 mine-laying Iranian vessels, though President Donald Trump said in social media posts that there were no reports of Iran planting explosives in the Strait of Hormuz. The American military released the figure, along with unclassified footage of some of the vessels, after Trump earlier warned Iran against laying mines in the strait.

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as the war entered its 11th day with Trump threatening to hit Iran at “a level never seen before” if the country failed to immediately remove any mines it might have deployed in the channel.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the most intense strikes yet while the Pentagon detailed the broader toll of injuries sustained by U.S. troops. The conflict's effects rippled across the Middle East and beyond. Iranian leaders ruled out talks, threatened Trump and launched new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

In Iran, residents of Tehran said they experienced some of the war's heaviest strikes. A woman said she saw a residential building get hit. She and others reached by The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity to prevent reprisals. Tens of thousands of Iranians have sought shelter in the countryside.

Lebanon reports more deaths

Multiple Israeli strikes killed seven people across southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said early Wednesday. Also killed was a Red Cross member who died early Wednesday after an Israeli strike targeted his team Monday while they were rescuing people following an earlier attack, the health ministry said.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed four people, including a paramedic who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Authority who was treating the wounded.

Israel said it was working to intercept missiles from Iran and Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war. In Iraq, drones targeted military bases inside Baghdad International Airport late Tuesday, two security officials told AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Some drones fell near Iraqi security positions, while others landed near logistical support sites used by U.S.-led coalition forces, one official said.

Iranian attacks in the United Arab Emirates — home to the business and travel hub of Dubai — have killed six people and wounded 122 others. In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior said early Wednesday that sirens were sounded, urging people to seek safety. The warnings came a day after an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, and killed a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people.

Pentagon says 140 US troops wounded since war began

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. forces hit more than 5,000 targets. The Pentagon separately said Tuesday that about 140 U.S. service members have been wounded in the war, and the “vast majority” of the injuries were minor, with 108 service members already back on duty. Eight U.S. service members suffered severe injuries, and seven have been killed.

In Iran, at least 1,230 people have been killed, while the death toll is more than 480 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials. Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and its disputed nuclear program. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”