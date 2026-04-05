ETV Bharat / international

US Says It Arrested Relatives Of Slain Iran General Soleimani; Daughters Deny Any Connection

Two family members of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the United States after their residency permits were rescinded, the US State Department said Saturday.

"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.

It identified the niece as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar. Her daughter was not named. Both "are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement said, without specifying their whereabouts.

But Iranian media quoted two daughters of Soleimani as saying the pair are not relatives. "The US State Department's claim is a lie: the people arrested in the United States have no connection to the family," Zeinab Soleimani told the Fars news agency.