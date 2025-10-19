ETV Bharat / international

US Says 'Credible Reports' Hamas Planning Attack Against Gaza Civilians

Palestinians watch members of the Hamas militant group searching for bodies of the hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday ( AP )

Washington: The US State Department on Saturday said it had "credible reports" that Palestinian armed group Hamas was planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza, a move Washington said would be a "ceasefire violation."

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," said the State Department in a statement.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire."

The statement did not elaborate on what those measures would entail, although President Donald Trump had this week threatened Hamas over the killings of civilians.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump had said in a post on his Truth Social network, without specifying who he meant by "we."