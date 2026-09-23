ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions Set To Hit Iran Airlines After Cancellations Reported

A Hezbollah supporter waves an Iranian flag during a protest against the continued ban on flights between Iran and Lebanon in the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Ever tighter US sanctions intended to cripple Iranian aviation come into force on Wednesday, after Washington vowed to "shut down" Tehran's carriers and punish anyone doing business with them.

In their first acknowledgement of disruption, Iranian media reported late Tuesday that flights to the Iraqi and Omani capitals would be cancelled the following day, but other routes would be unaffected.

The new measures, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, follow earlier aviation sanctions as well as his threat of an "economic D-Day" meant to force the Islamic republic into submission, after military means of ending the Middle East war stall.

It remained unclear what their full impact would be, as the Iranian aviation sector has already been targeted for years by various sanctions. The Tasnim news agency cited a civil aviation spokesman as saying that "Baghdad and Muscat airports will no longer accept Iranian flights" starting Wednesday.

"Other international flights, including Istanbul, will operate as scheduled and as usual, and at present there are no problems with these flights," Tasnim reported. According to Tasnim, Iran's aviation authorities are in talks to reroute Baghdad flights to Najaf, a major destination for Iranian pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, flag carrier Iran Air said it had "not received any notification or official instruction from the civil aviation authorities of Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, or Iraq". On Monday, however, Georgia barred Iranian carriers, while the airline Mahan, a private Iranian operator, said it suspended service to Turkey at the request of its government.