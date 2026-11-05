ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions India-Based Couple, Companies Over Alleged Support for Iran’s Shadow Oil Fleet

Washington: The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and several associated companies over their alleged involvement in facilitating Iran's shadow fleet through fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications, accusing them of helping sanctioned vessels transport Iranian petroleum and evade international restrictions.

Announcing the action on Wednesday (local time), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington would take action against individuals and entities continuing to support the Iranian regime. “As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air,” Bessent said in a post on X.

In a press release, the US Department of the Treasury identified the targeted individuals as India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. It alleged that the couple operated a network providing false flags and maritime certifications to sanctioned vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, including ships operating on behalf of Iran's military and its proxies.

According to the department, Sharma and Shahid allegedly established fraudulent maritime registries and classification societies by creating websites that purported to offer services on behalf of countries that had not authorised them.

The Treasury said their activities dated back to at least 2014, when they allegedly attempted to impersonate the maritime flagging authority of the Caribbean nation of Dominica. It further alleged that their network provided registration services to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, enabling them to circumvent international restrictions.

Several India-based companies associated with the couple have also been designated, including Oceaniek Technologies India and Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited.

Other entities named include Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust. The Treasury said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets key sectors of the Iranian economy, including petroleum, petrochemicals and aviation.