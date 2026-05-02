ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions China-Based Crude Terminal Operator Of Trading Iran Oil

Washington: The US on Friday sanctioned a China-based crude oil terminal operator for importing petroleum products from Iranian entities and warned others of facing the same consequences if they paid a toll to Tehran to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US is taking decisive action to disrupt Iran’s illicit oil trade, the Iranian regime’s primary revenue streams that fund terrorism and regional destabilization,” US Department of State spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Pigott said the department sanctioned multiple entities, an individual, and a vessel involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

The action targets a China-based petroleum terminal operator — Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd. — that has imported tens of millions of barrels of sanctioned Iranian crude oil since February last year.

The US also sanctioned Xingchun Li, a Chinese national and the president of QINGDAO HAIYE, and two vessel management companies – UK-based Thriving Times International and Hong Kong-based Onboard Ship Management Limited.