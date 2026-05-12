ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions 12 Iran-Linked Individuals, Entities Over China Oil Sales

A woman crosses a street near a billboard on the facade of a building depicting the Strait of Hormuz with a caption in Persian reading "Forever in Iran’s Hand", at Vanak Square in Tehran on May 6, 2026. ( AFP )

Washington: The United States on Monday issued sanctions against 12 individuals and entities that it said facilitated the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China, days ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing.

In a statement, the US Treasury alleged that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "relies on front companies in permissive economic jurisdictions to obfuscate its role in oil sales and funnel the revenue to the Iranian regime."

It listed three Iran-based individuals and nine companies -- based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates -- as being subject to the new sanctions. Sanctioned entities will see any US-based assets blocked, with all transactions with them by US entities and individuals also banned.

As part of its war on Iran, the United States has tightened sanctions against Tehran's government and the IRGC in an attempt to economically stifle them. "As Iran’s military desperately tries to regroup, Economic Fury will continue to deprive the regime of funding for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies, and nuclear ambitions," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, referring to the economic measures the US is imposing on Iran alongside its military pressure.