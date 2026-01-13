ETV Bharat / international

US Revokes Over 100,000 Visas Of Individuals Involved In "Criminal Activity"

Washington: The US Department of State has announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands of student and specialised visas, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic security and enforce immigration laws.

In a post on X, the Department of State said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity. "BREAKING: The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity," the post read.

The department further asserted that visa revocations and deportations are being used as tools to safeguard national security. "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the Department of State added in its post.