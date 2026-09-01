ETV Bharat / international

US Revokes Citizenship Of Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Rape

New York: The US has revoked the citizenship of an Indian-origin man, who was convicted of rape. The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York entered judgment revoking the naturalisation of convicted rapist Gurmeet Singh.

A native of India, Singh entered the United States in February 1992 as a visitor for a temporary period not to exceed six months. He then remained in the US without authorisation for years until a family-based immigrant visa petition allowed him to become a permanent resident in June 2000.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a US citizen. He “concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalisation process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship”.

Blanche added that American citizenship is not a shield for criminals. “Fraudulently obtained citizenship will not protect criminals from justice,” he said. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said Singh unlawfully obtained the privileges of US citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts.

“The court’s judgment, which requires the defendant to surrender his wrongfully obtained citizenship, sends a strong message to those who obtain citizenship through deceit, and demonstrates the administration’s resolve to pursue denaturalisation proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr for the Eastern District of New York.