ETV Bharat / international

US Revoked Over 1.75 Lakh Visas During Trump's Tenure

Washington: The US on Monday announced that it had revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas during President Donald Trump's tenure for a range of crimes from reckless driving to sexual assault.

In a statement, the Department of State said the revocations resulted from continuous vetting operations that ensure visa recipients abide by their visa terms and do not endanger Americans.

"Under President Trump, the United States Department of State has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals who violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against US citizens, defrauded Americans, abused our immigration system, or endangered national security," the State Department said.

A country-wise breakup of visa revocations was not immediately available. “A US visa is a privilege, not a right. The Department remains committed to using every tool available to protect our communities from those who abuse it,” the statement said.

It said a majority of these visas were revoked due to law enforcement encounters for a range of criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft, and drug crimes being the leading causes. “A significant share of visas were revoked for reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement, and other crimes,” the state department said.