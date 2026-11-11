ETV Bharat / international

US Republicans Quash Impeachment Bid Against Defense Secy Pete Hegseth; Trump Gives Him 'A+++' Rating

Washington: The House on Tuesday turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, halting an effort to remove the Pentagon chief for his conduct in office and his handling of the war in Iran.

The vote came as Republicans grapple with the fallout from sweeping midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices. But after President Donald Trump signalled strong support for Hegseth, GOP lawmakers largely stood by the secretary Tuesday, blocking the effort in a near party-line vote.

The effort was led by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats. The vote Tuesday may only delay an impeachment push against Hegseth, with Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January.

Thomas Massie speaks outside of the Capitol about articles of impeachment he introduced against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP)

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next speaker when Democrats take charge in January, stood firmly behind the push, saying Hegseth has “abused his power” and “undermined America’s national security.” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer endorsed Hegseth’s impeachment as well.

Hegseth rebuked the effort Tuesday in his first news conference in months, portraying Massie as a rogue lawmaker and arguing he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal. He framed the effort as an indictment against the nation’s service members and their successes and said it was undermining American forces “in real time.”

“This is not patriotism,” Hegseth said. “This is sabotage.” Massie's resolution included eight counts of impeachment. It largely focused on the war in Iran but also included references to Hegseth's role in carrying out military actions in Yemen and Venezuela.

Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP)

Massie, a Kentucky Republican leaving Congress in January after losing his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, says Hegseth has “knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders."

Hegseth holds rare press conference

Tuesday morning, Hegseth gave a defiant and politicized defense of his stewardship of the U.S. military in his first news conference at the Pentagon in six months. He chose to hit back at the rising bipartisan anger over battlefield strategy while offering few details about intermittent operations against Iran or fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America.

Hegseth said the impeachment resolution “tells our enemies — Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching — the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations.” Trump praised Hegseth’s performance at the briefing in a social media post, while Vice President JD Vance said in his own post that the impeachment effort is “a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking.” Trump celebrated the House vote later Tuesday, saying on social media that it was the exoneration of “a Great American Patriot.”

Impeachment effort falls short

Massie filed the resolution in the House on Monday as lawmakers returned to Washington. Tuesday's vote was a procedural attempt to stop the impeachment push outright by sending the matter back to committee. The motion succeeded 211-204, with a number of Democrats missing the vote.

Massie’s resolution had eight counts of impeachment that focused on U.S. military actions or changes on Hegseth’s watch. They include reported reductions in staff and resources at a Pentagon office focused on mitigating civilian harm, which preceded a U.S. missile striking an Iranian primary school during the war, killing up to 168 people.

“The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity,” Massie wrote on social media Tuesday. The Iran war “has been underway for 256 days. Congress has not authorized it. Hegseth is breaking the law.”