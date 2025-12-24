ETV Bharat / international

USCIS Replaces System To Select H1B Petitions; Favours Higher-Skilled, Higher-Paid Individuals

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed two executive orders, establishing the "Trump Gold Card" and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. ( AP )

New York: In a significant change to the H-1B visa program, the Trump administration is replacing the random lottery system that selected visa beneficiaries with a process that will prioritise allocation of visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid individuals.

The new guidance is the latest amid an intensifying crackdown by the Trump administration on immigration, both legal and illegal, as well as the H1B visas, which are used by corporations in the US to hire foreign talent. Indian professionals are among the largest cohort of H1B visa holders in the US.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said that it is amending regulations governing the H-1B work visa selection process to prioritise the allocation of visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid individuals to better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers.

The new rule is effective February 27, 2026, and will be in place for the FY 2027 H-1B cap registration season. The new system replaces the random lottery for selecting visa recipients with a process that gives greater weight to those with higher skills, it said.

The agency said that the lottery system of selecting H-1B visa applicants was rife with abuse and was exploited by companies to bring in foreign labour at low wages.

“The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by US employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) spokesman Matthew Tragesser said.

"The new weighted selection will better serve Congress’ intent for the H-1B program and strengthen America’s competitiveness by incentivising American employers to petition for higher-paid, higher-skilled foreign workers. With these regulatory changes and others in the future, we will continue to update the H-1B program to help American businesses without allowing the abuse that was harming American workers.”

USCIS said the rule is another crucial step to strengthen the integrity of the H-1B nonimmigrant visa program. It is in line with other key changes the administration has made, such as the Presidential Proclamation that requires employers to pay an additional USD 100,000 per visa as a condition of eligibility.