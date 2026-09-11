ETV Bharat / international

‘Self Deport, Mr Singh’: US Govt Poster Triggers Backlash; Ad Removed After Outrage

Washington: The US Department of Homeland Security on Thursday removed a transformer-style advertisement asking “Mr Singh” to self-deport following a backlash from Indian-American groups and Democratic leaders who described it as “racist propaganda”.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used AI-generated imagery on X to push its campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers, featuring a brown-bearded man with a tagline: "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh." The advertisement sparked off a strong pushback from Indian-American and Sikh advocacy groups and also got support from Democratic leaders such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“This is disgusting. Trump’s government is trafficking in racist propaganda targeting the Sikh community,” Newsom’s press office said in a post on X. Advocacy groups such as Hindu American Foundation, Sikh Coalition, HinduAction, and Coalition of Hindus of North America also dubbed the advertisement as un-American and racist.

The DHS took down the advertisement in question, but hit back at Newsom, considered as a potential presidential candidate in the 2028 elections, accusing him of issuing commercial driving licenses to illegal immigrants.

The Indian diaspora advocacy groups welcomed the removal of the advertisement by the DHS.

“The DHS has now removed the post we called out yesterday. We welcome its removal. But when a federal agency uses a racialised caricature of an Indian/Sikh man to make a political point, taking the post down is only the first step,” Hindu American Foundation said.

“Indian Americans, Sikhs, Hindus, and South Asians deserve better from their government,” the HAF said.

However, the DHS posted a video of truck driver Harjinder Singh, who was arrested after an accident caused due to an illegal U-turn last year. Three people were killed in the crash.

A short video clip in a related post on X shows Megatron, the main antagonist character in the Transformers franchise, negotiating the release of "aliens" -- a term used to describe foreign nationals by the US administration.

Megatron is shown seeking the release of truck drivers Harjinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Bekzhan Beishekeev, Akhror Bozorov, and Jasveer Singh, who were involved in road accidents and other crimes.