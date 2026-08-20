ETV Bharat / international

US Religious Freedom Body Seeks Sanctions Against RSS, No High-Level Meetings With Its Leaders

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participate in a 'Path Sanchalan' (foot march) in Lucknow ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: Officials of a US advisory body on religious freedom have called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the American government not to extend diplomatic courtesies to its leaders or have high-level meetings with them. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) chair Asif Mahmood said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the RSS, which he described as an umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities. Mahmood’s remarks came weeks ahead of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the US to participate in the‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) in New York on August 29. USCIRF Commissioner Gene Mills said RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian government, should not be honoured with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies.