ETV Bharat / international

US To Unveil Final Action On Sec 301 Investigation On Thursday: USTR Greer

Washington: The US on Wednesday said it will release the "final responsive action" on Section 301 investigations on 60 trading partners, including India, on the issue of forced labour "as soon as tomorrow", before the 10 per cent additional tariffs on all countries expire.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the Senate Finance Committee that it had investigated the top 60 trading partners of the US for their failure to adopt and effectively enforce an import ban on goods produced with forced labour.

"As soon as tomorrow, USTR will release its final responsive action on its Section 301 investigation of our top 60 trading partners' failure to address international trade in forced goods at their borders," Greer told the Committee hearing here.

Last month, the USTR had proposed additional tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on trading partners depending on the strength of their existing measures to address this issue.

Greer said USTR has received over 1,600 comments on the proposed action and also held a second round of public hearings on this investigation, in which 107 witnesses provided testimony.

USTR is also probing structural excess capacity in over a dozen countries and has yet to come up with the preliminary findings.

The Trump administration had initiated the two investigations after the US Supreme Court, in February, dismissed last year's "reciprocal tariffs" using emergency powers as illegal. The administration responded by levying 10 per cent tariffs on all countries. The tariffs expire on Friday.