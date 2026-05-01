US Reaches Out To Maldives After Muizzu Slams Iran War
Muizzu has criticized US and Israel for the Iran attacks and stated he would not permit use of any area in Maldives to support war.
By PTI
Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
Washington: The US has sought clarification from the Maldives days after President Mohammad Muizzu lashed out at Washington over the war with Iran.
The matter came up on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison spoke to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and discussed the US-Maldives relationship.
Muizzu has slammed the US and Israel for attacks on Iran and repeatedly asserted that he would not allow use of any area of the Maldives, a small Muslim-majority archipelago, in any capacity to aid the war.
“On the call, the Foreign Minister helped clarify recent statements by the Maldivian President. The Minister reiterated that the President of Maldives wanted a positive relationship. We look forward to future engagements,” the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Today SCA Special Envoy Sergio Gor and DAS Bethany Morrison spoke with Maldivian Foreign Minister @IruthishamAdam about the U.S.-Maldives relationship. On the call, the FM helped clarify recent statements by the Maldivian President. The Minister reiterated that the President of…— Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) (@State_SCA) April 29, 2026
The Maldivian president had refused to meet Gor, Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, when he visited Male in March. However, on March 23, Gor met the Maldivian Foreign and Defence Ministers during a visit to the Maldives.
The US-Maldives diplomatic ties completed 60 years and for the first time Washington established a permanent Chief of Mission’s Residence in Male in December last year.
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