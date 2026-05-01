ETV Bharat / international

US Reaches Out To Maldives After Muizzu Slams Iran War

Washington: The US has sought clarification from the Maldives days after President Mohammad Muizzu lashed out at Washington over the war with Iran.

The matter came up on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison spoke to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and discussed the US-Maldives relationship.

Muizzu has slammed the US and Israel for attacks on Iran and repeatedly asserted that he would not allow use of any area of the Maldives, a small Muslim-majority archipelago, in any capacity to aid the war.

“On the call, the Foreign Minister helped clarify recent statements by the Maldivian President. The Minister reiterated that the President of Maldives wanted a positive relationship. We look forward to future engagements,” the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X on Wednesday.