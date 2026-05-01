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US Reaches Out To Maldives After Muizzu Slams Iran War

Muizzu has criticized US and Israel for the Iran attacks and stated he would not permit use of any area in Maldives to support war.

File Photo: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
File Photo: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (AFP)
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By PTI

Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: The US has sought clarification from the Maldives days after President Mohammad Muizzu lashed out at Washington over the war with Iran.

The matter came up on Wednesday when US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison spoke to Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and discussed the US-Maldives relationship.

Muizzu has slammed the US and Israel for attacks on Iran and repeatedly asserted that he would not allow use of any area of the Maldives, a small Muslim-majority archipelago, in any capacity to aid the war.

“On the call, the Foreign Minister helped clarify recent statements by the Maldivian President. The Minister reiterated that the President of Maldives wanted a positive relationship. We look forward to future engagements,” the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Maldivian president had refused to meet Gor, Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, when he visited Male in March. However, on March 23, Gor met the Maldivian Foreign and Defence Ministers during a visit to the Maldives.

The US-Maldives diplomatic ties completed 60 years and for the first time Washington established a permanent Chief of Mission’s Residence in Male in December last year.

Also Read:

  1. India Approves Rs 30 Billion Withdrawal To Maldives Under SAARC Swap
  2. NCB Warns Indians Against Traveling To Maldives As Tough New Drug Laws Bring Life, Death Penalties

TAGGED:

US MALDIVES
US IRAN WAR
MALDIVES PRESIDENT MUIZZU
US MALDIVES RELATIONSHIP
US MALDIVES IRAN

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