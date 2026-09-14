ETV Bharat / international

US Provides Additional USD 1 Million Aid To Nepal For Flood Victim Identification

Volunteers of Manav Dharma Nepal Seva Samiti carry out a cleanliness drive in flood-affected Devighat, clearing debris and waste from the premises of an old-age home (Vriddha Ashram), in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Monday, September 07, 2026. ( IANS )

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) The United States has approved an additional USD 1 million in assistance to strengthen Nepal Police's DNA and forensic identification capacity as authorities continue efforts to identify victims of last month's devastating floods, the US Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The latest assistance, announced on Saturday, comes amid ongoing US humanitarian support to Nepal following devastating flash floods that struck the Himalayan nation on August 26, killing nearly 1,400 people and leaving more than 5,000 missing.

The funding, provided through the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, will support forensic assistance, including DNA analysis kits, the embassy said in a post on X.

FBI forensic specialists are also working alongside Nepal Police to support disaster victim identification and help provide answers to families awaiting information about their loved ones, including American citizens, the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The United States has now provided more than USD 5 million in humanitarian, health and forensic assistance following the floods, according to the department.