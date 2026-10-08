ETV Bharat / international

Rs 67 Lakh To Seek OPT Jobs: US Proposes Fee That Could Impact Thousands Of Indian Students

Under the OPT programme, students are allowed to work for one year after completing their studies. ( AP )

New Delhi: Indian students studying in the United States are up for another challenge as the US government has proposed a USD 70,000 fee (Rs 67.72 Lakh) for international students seeking to work in the country after completing their studies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the proposed rule would establish a $70,000 fee per F-1 nonimmigrant student for initial Optional Practical Training (OPT) and a $30,000 fee per F-1 nonimmigrant student for any subsequent OPT.

"Optional Practical Training was never meant to be a back door into the American workforce, a subsidy for cheap labour, or a prize for those who game the system,” said a DHS Spokesperson. "DHS is upskilling OPT to require foreign students to justify their worth to employers. American workers should not have to compete against a program that has been turned into a pipeline for cheap foreign labour," the spokesperson said.

An F-1 student is an international student holding a non-immigrant US visa that allows them to live temporarily in the US while enrolled full-time in an academic or language-training program. DHS said it is proposing the fees to "combat fraud and abuse, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers".

Under the OPT programme, students are allowed to work for one year after completing their studies. The job under the OPT programme must be in an area related to the student's studies. Students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math courses can work for three years.

The move comes amid strong sentiments among a section in the US against international students, who are accused of cornering American jobs.

According to the Institute of International Education (IIE), students from India and China remain the largest international student groups in the US. In 2024-25 academic year, India had 3.63 lakh students in US higher education institutions, while China had 2.65 lakh, with both accounting for 53% of the country's international student population of 1.17 million.

A recent report by Common App says international students contributed USD 41.77 billion to local economies in the fall of 2025-26. The contribution is projected at USD 38.37 billion in 2026-27.

As per data cited by NAFSA Association of International Educators and research firm JB International, the number of international students enrolled in US institutions fell from an estimated 11.69 lakh in the 2025-26 academic year to 10.57 lakh this year.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal before DHS can finalise it and put it into effect. The proposal also could face legal challenges from higher education groups or business associations that might delay it.