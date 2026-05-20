ETV Bharat / international

US President Trump To Attend G-7 Meet In France In June: Report

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump will attend the G-7 meeting in France from June 15-17 to discuss artificial intelligence, trade, and the fight against crime, US media outlet Axios reported.

The G7 meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled to be held a day after Trump’s 80th birthday, which will be celebrated with UFC cagefights at a specially erected arena on the White House lawns.

Axios, quoting a White House official, said that the G-7 meeting won't produce actual signed deals but instead seeks to build consensus on which future agreements can be based.

Though Iran will likely be on the agenda, Trump is expected to talk more about business, particularly linking US aid with trade that "are mutually beneficial for both investor and recipient nations," Axios reported.