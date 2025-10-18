ETV Bharat / international

US President Trump Says Pak-Afghan Conflict ‘Easy’ For Him To Solve

Washington: Amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump claimed that the conflict between the two countries would be an “easy” one for him to solve, if he had to solve it.

While speaking to the media during a bilateral lunch with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, Trump said, “I do understand Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan, that’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve that.”

Trump once again claimed to have saved millions of lives while assuring that he will have “success” in resolving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. "I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war, “ the US president said.

Pakistan launched fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, casting a shadow over the expected talks in Doha amid a fragile ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two sides. The strikes followed a gun-and-bomb attack by terrorists at a military installation in North Waziristan, and just hours after Islamabad and Kabul extended their two-day ceasefire, the Dawn reported on Saturday.