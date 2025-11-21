ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Would Cede Donbas To Russia Under 28-Point US Plan

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: Ukraine would give up the eastern Donbas region to Russia under a 28-point peace plan backed by US President Donald Trump, according to a draft obtained Thursday by AFP. Kyiv would also agree to limit its army to 600,000 personnel, and while European fighter jets would be based in Poland to protect Ukraine, no NATO troops would be stationed in Ukraine.

Russia would meanwhile be readmitted to the G8 group of nations and be integrated back into the global economy under the plan, which US officials said was still a "working document." "The president supports this plan. It's a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been "quietly" working on the plan with both Russia and Ukraine for around a month, Leavitt said. She rejected concerns that the plan echoes many of Moscow's maximalist demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected to discuss the plan with Trump "in coming days." He said any deal must bring a "dignified peace" with "respect for our independence, our sovereignty." Zelensky also met a Pentagon delegation headed by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll in Kyiv.

Here are the details of the US plan:

Territory

Under the document seen by AFP, "Crimea, Lugansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States." Kyiv still partly holds Lugansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas industrial belt on the front line of the war. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Areas from which Ukraine has withdrawn in Donetsk would be deemed a demilitarized zone which Russian forces will not enter, according to the plan.

The southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia -- which Russia falsely claims to have annexed -- will be "frozen along the line of contact," it said. The plan for Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia corresponds to Moscow's previous demands.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, would be supervised by the International Atomic Energy Authority and the electricity it produces be shared between Russia and Ukraine, the plan says.

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of Ukraine -- much of it ravaged by years of fighting, particularly in the east. Ukraine has previously said it will never recognize Russian control over its land, but has conceded it might be forced to get it back through diplomatic means.