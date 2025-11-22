ETV Bharat / international

'Losing Dignity': Trump Puts Zelenskyy In Tough Spot As Putin Welcomes US Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine on Nov. 21, 2025, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks into the camera while delivering a video address to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine. ( AP )

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his country in an address on Friday that it could face a pivotal choice between standing up for its sovereign rights and preserving the American support it needs, as leaders discuss a US peace proposal seen as favouring Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, cautiously welcomed the US plan to end Moscow’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine, which contains many of the Kremlin’s longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine. Putin said it “could form the basis of a final peace settlement," while accusing Ukraine of opposing the plan and being unrealistic.

The plan foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia — something Kyiv has repeatedly ruled out — while reducing the size of its army and blocking its coveted path to NATO membership.

Zelenskyy, in his address hours earlier, did not reject the plan outright, but insisted on fair treatment while pledging to “work calmly” with Washington and other partners in what he called “truly one of the most difficult moments in our history.” He said he spoke for almost an hour on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll about the peace proposal.

“Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest,” Zelenskyy said in the recorded speech. “Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s National Security Council, Putin called the plan “a new version” and “a modernized plan” of what was discussed with the US ahead of his Alaska summit with President Donald Trump in August, and said Moscow has received it. “I believe that it, too, could form the basis for a final peace settlement," he said.

But he said the "text has not been discussed with us in any substantive way, and I can guess why,” adding that Washington has so far been unable to gain Ukraine's consent. “Ukraine is against it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under illusions and dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield,” Putin said.

Trump says he wants Ukraine to respond within a week

Trump said Zelenskyy is going to have to come to terms with the US proposal, and if he doesn't, “they should just keep fighting, I guess.” Asked by reporters about Zelenskyy saying his country faces a difficult choice, Trump alluded to their tense meeting in February that led to a brief rupture in the US-Ukraine relationship: “You remember right in the Oval Office not so long ago? I said you don’t have the cards.”

Trump in a radio interview earlier Friday said he wants an answer from Zelenskyy on his 28-point plan by Thursday, but said an extension is possible to finalise terms. “I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” Trump said in an interview on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio. “But Thursday is it — we think an appropriate time.”

While Zelenskyy has offered to negotiate with the US and Russia, he signalled Ukraine has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand. He urged Ukrainians to “stop fighting” each other, in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of the government, and said peace talks next week “will be very difficult.”

Europe says it will keep supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke earlier by phone with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, who assured him of their continued support, as European officials scrambled to respond to the US proposals that apparently caught them unawares. Wary of antagonising Trump, the European and Ukrainian leaders cautiously worded their responses and pointedly commended American peace efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy of “their unchanged and full support on the way to a lasting and just peace” in Ukraine, Merz’s office said.

The four leaders welcomed US efforts to end the war. “In particular, they welcomed the commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and the readiness to grant Ukraine solid security guarantees,” the statement added.