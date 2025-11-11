ETV Bharat / international

Pretty Close To Doing A Deal Good For Everybody: Trump On Trade Talks With India

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) hinted towards coming closer to a trade deal with India. He also said that at some point, the US would bring down the tariffs on India.

Trump made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the Ambassador to India. In his speech, Trump said, "We're making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they don't love me but they will love us again. We're getting a fair deal. They're very good negotiators so Sergio you will have to take a look at that. I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody".

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after the swearing-in of Gor, Trump responded to a query on how close the trade deal is with India and whether he would consider lowering the tariffs on New Delhi.

To this, the US President said, "Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down. At some point, we're going to be bringing them down."

US President Donald Trump on trade talks with India (White Hosue YT)

Earlier on November 5, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that talks on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are "going on very well", but said that there are "many sensitive and serious issues" and it would take time.