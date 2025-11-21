ETV Bharat / international

'Communist' Coming To White House, Says Trump's Official About His Meeting With Mamdani

Washington: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s visit to Washington “speaks volumes” that a “communist” is coming to the White House and that US President Donald Trump is willing to meet and talk with anyone, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said. Mamdani will meet Trump in the White House on Friday, the first meeting between the two and also since his victory in the New York City Mayoral election on November 4.

“It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country,” Leavitt said Thursday at the press briefing in the White House.

She said it is very telling and also “speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in Blue States or Red States or Blue Cities, in a city that's becoming much more left than I think this President ever anticipated in his many years of living in New York.”

Leavitt did not give details of what Trump's first meeting with Mamdani could entail and also said she didn't want to speak for the President. “I think you'll all hear from him (Trump) directly,” she said.

Ahead of the meeting, Mamdani told reporters in New York that while he has many disagreements with Trump, he will work with the American leader on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers.