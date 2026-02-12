ETV Bharat / international

US President Trump Hails Trade Deal With India As 'Historic'

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has hailed the trade deal with India as “historic” and said America will increase its coal exports dramatically to the country and to others with which it has trade agreements.

“And under our leadership, we're becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India and others to increase our coal exports dramatically,” Trump said Wednesday during an event titled ‘Champion of Coal’.

"We're now exporting coal all over the world, and the quality of our coal is supposed to be...the finest anywhere in the world,” he said.