ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Global Tariffs To Face Challenge Before Supreme Court

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on the legality of Donald Trump's unprecedented use of powers for sweeping global tariffs in a case striking at the heart of the president's economic agenda.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has invoked emergency economic powers to impose "reciprocal" tariffs over trade practices Washington deemed unfair, alongside separate duties targeting his country's biggest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China. But these tariffs, a key prong of his "America First" trade policy aimed at protecting and boosting US industries, swiftly faced legal challenges.

A lower court ruled in May that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing the duties, although the administration's appeal allowed them to temporarily stay in place. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 in August that the levies were illegal -- affirming the lower court's finding -- prompting Trump to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The top court's decision will have major ramifications, but this could take months. The conservative-majority Supreme Court could find the tariffs illegal, blocking duties imposed on goods from countries worldwide. Or judges could affirm Trump's actions, opening the door to further levies.

Also at stake are billions of dollars in customs revenue already collected and Trump's efforts to leverage tariffs for favorable trade deals -- or other political priorities.

The Supreme Court's ruling, however, would not directly affect sector-specific tariffs Trump imposed, including on steel, aluminum and automobiles. But even as Trump's tariffs have not sparked widespread inflation, US companies -- especially small businesses -- say they are bearing the brunt of additional costs.

Existential threat

"These tariffs threaten the very existence of small businesses like mine, making it difficult to survive, let alone grow," said Victor Schwartz, a lead plaintiff in this week's hearing. "I was shocked that those with much more power and money did not step up," added Schwartz, the founder of a family-run New York wine company called VOS Selections.

Pointing to Trump's fast-changing tariff policies, Schwartz told reporters ahead of the hearing that small firms were "gambling with our livelihoods, trying to predict the unpredictable" as they set retail prices and stocked up on inventory. Another New York-based business owner, Mike Gracie, who imports hand-painted wallpaper from China, said Trump's steep tariffs meant "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in new costs.