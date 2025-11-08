ETV Bharat / international

US President Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

New York: US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, saying he will be a "great" governor of Ohio.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, had an unsuccessful run during the Republican presidential primary last year. Later, he endorsed Trump and quickly emerged as his close confidant.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, "Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

"I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!" Trump said. Calling him a "very good person", the US President said Ramaswamy "truly loves" the US.

"As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for his support and endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump! Let’s make Ohio greater than ever,” he said.