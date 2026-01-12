ETV Bharat / international

I Ended Eight Wars, India And Pakistan Were Going At It: Trump

New York: US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he has solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying he ended eight wars but still did not get the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I ended eight wars. I — If you look at those wars, these were tough wars to end, too. And let me tell you, India and Pakistan were going at it. As you know, they were going at it...But that was one of eight. But we ended eight strong wars. Some have been going on for more than 30 years,” Trump said in an interview to The New York Times last week.

He asserted that no one else has ended eight wars and repeated his criticism of former President Barack Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

"I've ended — remember this, I’ve ended eight wars. Nobody else has ever done that. I’ve ended eight wars and didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty amazing. Obama got it. He was there for a few weeks, and he got it. He didn’t even know why he got it. They asked him, why did he get it? He was unable to answer the question,” he said.

This was the third time in as many days last week that Trump claimed credit for stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, an assertion he has now made about 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. During a meeting in the White House on Friday with oil and gas executives to discuss plans for the Venezuelan oil reserves, Trump said “Look, whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars, big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years, some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out of the air, and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons.”