'It’s Time For New Leadership In Iran': Trump Reacts To Khamenei's Accusations On Protest "Casualties"

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called for an end to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s decades-long rule, saying the country needs new leadership as it faces sustained public unrest. Speaking to Politico on Saturday, Trump said, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” following weeks of protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic.

The demonstrations have been driven by public anger over political repression, economic hardship, and human rights abuses. Trump strongly criticised Iran’s leadership, accusing it of governing through violence and fear.

Referring to alleged executions, he told the publication, “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.” The US president argued that Iran’s current leadership depends on repression to remain in power and blamed Khamenei for what he described as the country’s downfall.

Trump accused the supreme leader of presiding over the “destruction of the country” and of using unprecedented levels of violence to suppress dissent.“To keep the country functioning – even though that function is a very low level – the leadership should focus on running his country properly, as I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands to keep control,” Trump said.

He further added, “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.” Escalating his criticism, Trump described Khamenei as a “sick man” and said Iran’s dire situation was the result of its current leadership. According to Trump, it is because of Iran’s rulers that the country has become the “worst place to live anywhere.”