ETV Bharat / international

Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Stresses Need To Shift Energy Infra Away From Iranian Checkpoints

US President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday at the UN headquarters. ( AP Photo )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), saying there is a need shift the Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries during the war.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting with GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

Trump said attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have highlighted the need to shift the region's energy infrastructure. "...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else," Trump said.

He said the region was close to overcoming longstanding challenges. "Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said.