Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Stresses Need To Shift Energy Infra Away From Iranian Checkpoints
Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints, said Trump.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), saying there is a need shift the Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries during the war.
He made the remarks while addressing a meeting with GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.
Trump said attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have highlighted the need to shift the region's energy infrastructure. "...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else," Trump said.
#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle… pic.twitter.com/8unWVvueZP— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
He said the region was close to overcoming longstanding challenges. "Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said.
Trump also described the leaders attending the meeting as some of the United States' closest allies and partners and said their efforts were aimed at making the Middle East safer and more prosperous.
"It's an honor to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East," he said.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, unveiled in 2023, comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network, as well as road transport routes.
Further, echoing his earlier remarks at the UN General Assembly, the US President once again warned Iran of annihilation.
"We have isolated Iran financially and hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast… There will be a time when it's too late, and we won't have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it," he added. (With Agency Inputs)
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