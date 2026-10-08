ETV Bharat / international

'I’m Just Telling You Facts, I Settled Eight Wars': Trump’s Fresh Bid For Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made a fresh bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he had settled eight wars and “done stuff that nobody else has ever done”.

Trump made the remarks in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the announcement of the coveted award on Friday by the Norwegian Peace Committee. “I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," Trump told reporters here.

The US President said it would be a great discredit to the Nobel Committee not to honour him. “They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody’s never,” Trump said. The US President said his peacemaking efforts were continuing and indicated that he was on course to settle another war, an apparent reference to the US-Iran war that has now stretched into its eighth month. Trump said he deserved the award more than President Barack Obama, whom he accused of not knowing why he had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.