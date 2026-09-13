ETV Bharat / international

US President Donald Trump's Childhood Home Sells For USD 2 Million

The boyhood home of President-elect Donald Trump in New York ( File/AP )

New York: Donald Trump's childhood home has sold for nearly $2 million after a renovation transformed the New York City residence from a mold-ridden cat den to a modern abode.

The president lived at the Tudor-style Queens estate until age 4. His father, developer Fred Trump, built the home in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighborhood in 1940. The family hasn't owned it in years.

The sale price, $1.93 million, appeared Friday on real estate websites after a buyer, whose name hasn't been disclosed, entered into a contract in July.

The seller, Tommy Lin, had purchased the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home last year for $835,000 after it sat vacant and neglected for years.

Lin, a developer, spent another $500,000 on an eight-month interior overhaul that added amenities including a chef's kitchen, herringbone wood floors and spa-like bathrooms, the New York Post reported.

The home has changed hands several times in recent years, including for $2.14 million months after Trump became president in 2017, according to Zillow.